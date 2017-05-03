Carlton man charged with child molestation

A previously registered sex offender was charged with child molestation that stemmed from an April 2014 incident involving a 4-year-old family member.
David Eugene King, 28, of Carlton, was charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
Captain David Patton said the case was brought before a grand jury, who chose to indict. He said the incident appeared to be “a touching case.”
King remains in the Madison County Jail and no bond has been set.
