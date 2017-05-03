Commerce woman arrested after almost striking jogger on sidewalk

A Commerce woman was charged last week after she almost struck a jogger who was on the sidewalk.
Hannah Jeanine Griffin, 25, 169 Lake Forest Drive, Commerce, faces charges of reckless driving, texting while driving and two counts of failure to maintain lane.
A witness told the Commerce Police Department that Griffin drove off the road and onto the shoulder on Hwy. 15. A jogger claimed she nearly hit him when she drove onto the sidewalk.
Two other witnesses were gardening in the traffic island on Washinton Street at Hwy. 15 when Griffin’s vehicle “plowed through the traffic island nearly hitting them and running over two street signs.”
Griffin told officers she was texting her husband because she was late for a birthday party.
See more arrests in the May 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
