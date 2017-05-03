Walton International, the largest landowner in Jackson and Barrow counties, is seeking bankruptcy protection in Canadian courts.
The Calgary-based firm and 32 of its affiliate companies were granted creditor protection last week under a Canadian law known as the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, according an article in the Calgary Sun and other Canadian news outlets.
While the move does not directly include any of its local area holdings, the firm’s financial turmoil might indirectly affect how the company manages its holdings here in the future.
According to the published reports, Walton lost $67.3 million over the last three years. Its sales volume fell from $117 million in 2013 to just $20 million last year, a drop of 83 percent.
As a result of the financial turmoil, the company has dramatically shrunk its North American workforce from 469 employees in 2013 to just 96 in April this year.
According to the Sun, the company plans to sell some of its assets and restructure its debt.
See the full story in the May 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Walton seeks bankruptcy protection in Canadaian courts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry