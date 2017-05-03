A Jefferson man was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges that involved sexual acts with a 7-year-old girl.
Daniel Jay Ward, 34, 163 N. Trotters Way, Jefferson, was charged with two counts of child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child, felony sexual battery of a child under 16, first-degree cruelty to children and unlawful eavesdropping.
Ward is being held at the Jackson County jail on a $130,000 bond.
All but the last charge involved the 7-year-old, Lt. Michael Adams, Arcade Police Department, said.
The unlawful eavesdropping involved an adult, Adams said. The man is charged with making “explicit” photographs of the 27-year-old woman without her knowledge.
The photos were discovered during the investigation, Adams said.
He said the girl identified Ward as her attacker.
The investigation started April 18 when the girl spoke about the incidents.
The molestation involves “indecent acts with a child for his gratification,” Adams said. He said he could not discuss specifics.
Adams said police do not know long the acts occurred.
“We suspect it’s been occurring for some time,” Adams said. He said police believe the last time something happened was the day before Easter.
Adams said police “are still processing evidence” and if other acts are discovered, more charges will be placed.
Adams said the 7-year-old “was not the only child in the residence. (In these cases), we’re always concerned with whomever the perpetrator may have had contact with, the possibility of additional victims.”
See more arrests in the May 3 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Man charged with molesting 7-year-old girl
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry