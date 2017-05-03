Statham man cited after crash kills Braselton man

A Statham man was cited after a crash that killed a Braselton man in Jackson County.
Wendell Grady Leach, of Braselton, died in the April 21 wreck which occurred in front of the Jefferson Recreation Department.
Leach was the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on Old Pendergrass Road. Justin N. Smith, 24, of Statham, failed to yield when turning left into the recreation department. Leach’s motorcycle struck Smith’s Chevrolet Silverado and he was ejected several feet.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Smith had more than 2,800 feet of sight visibility. He said a vehicle turning right onto Plantation Drive hindered his ability to see Leach’s motorcycle.
Smith was cited for failure to yield when turning left and second degree homicide by vehicle.
According to his obituary, Leach was a trainer with J.B. Hunt Trucking Company and was “Driver of the Month.”
“He loved motorcycles, fishing, cooking and his grandchildren,” according to the obituary.
Survivors include his son, Jason Leach, of Braselton; daughter, Melissa N. Leach, of Braselton; brother, Wesley Leach and wife Kathy, of Commerce; sisters, Sheila Tolbert and husband John, of Commerce, Sherron Brookshire and husband Robert, of Hoschton; grandchildren, Brian, Fecke and Bradon; and his dogs Lilly Bell, Pharo and Dee.
