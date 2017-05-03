Town waits for response on Hwy. 211 widening

Braselton officials are waiting to hear back from the state on a project that would bring welcomed traffic relief to some town residents.
The Town of Braselton has contacted the Georgia Department of Transportation with its proposal to have the Hwy. 211 widening project locally managed.
“We have informed GDOT we wish to be the local sponsor on the two sections discussed at the planning session and are waiting on GDOT to set a meeting to formulate a schedule and cost sharing,” said town manager Jennifer Scott.
During the Braselton Town Council’s 2017 planning session, Scott proposed the town take on management of two sections of the widening: From the I-85 northbound ramp to Par 3 and from Ace Hardware to Hwy. 347. The project includes roundabouts at the I-85 Southbound ramp and Chateau Elan resort entrance and a traffic light at Par 3.
Widening that road is part of the GDOT’s long-term plan, Scott said at the planning meeting. But it doesn’t have the manpower.
If the town manages the project (with funding support from the GDOT), the project timetable could be moved up.
