Resident fed up with tractor-trailer blockage

Authorities were called last week after tractor-trailers blocked the entrance to a Braselton neighborhood.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Hwy. 53, Braselton, location for a traffic complaint.
Two tractor-trailers were parked facing the wrong direction on Chardonnay Trace. They were blocking the roadway. Officers asked them to move.
The complainant said he’s spoke with the Braselton Police Department and an unidentified town employee about the ongoing problem with tractor-trailers blocking the roadway into their subdivision and the “multitude of accidents” at the location. He said there hasn’t been any relief.
The incident occurred within the town limits, but the man said he called the JCSO because he didn’t think the BPD would do anything since the Town of Braselton was “more worried about receiving monetary proceeds from the Pilot station than about fixing the problem of illegal parking and traffic control,” according to the incident report.
One of his family vehicles had previously been struck by a tractor-trailer. The family has hired a lawyer.
See more incidents in the May 3 issue of The Braselton News.
