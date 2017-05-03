Baseball: Leopards roll past Hapeville in Round 1 of state playoffs

Heading into the Class AA state tournament, the Banks County High School baseball team had scored 43 runs over its final five regular-season games.
During the first round of the state tournament against Hapeville Charter (Atlanta) at Banks County High School, the Leopards’ offense showed the rest of Class AA that they didn’t leave their bats in the regular season.
The Leopards rolled into the second round of the state playoffs with an 18-0 and 15-1 sweep of Hapeville. The Leopards will host Toombs County in the second round. The best-of-3 series is scheduled to start on Thursday but could be moved due to weather. Toombs County swept one-seeded Laney in the first round.
“I know those guys of southeast Georgia,” head coach Tom Kelley. “They’re going to have a good pitching staff.
“They’re going to have hitters; great hitters. It’s going to be a tough challenge. It’s going to be two really good teams are going to play for another round. It’s going to be a really good series. Anyone can take it. Whoever executes, whoever makes the plays, whoever makes the least amount of mistakes is going to win. I expect a really hard team, a really tough team to beat.”
With the sweep over Hapeville, the Leopards moved back to 15-15 on the season. Toombs County is 14-13.
The Leopards are 6-1 over their last seven games.
“We finally hit our stride and I don’t know how long it’s going to last,” Kelley explained, “but, what we’re going to do is enjoy it and we’re just going to keep playing.
“Baseball is a funny game. One day you’re hot. One day you’re not. Right now, we’re hot. I just look forward (because) we get another chance to play. Every game, every series is new life. You’re fighting for your life every game, every play. These guys, I can’t say enough about them. I love them. I love them to death. They play hard.”
