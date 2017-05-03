Tennis: Leopards’ season ends in Elite Eight vs. Thomasville

Wednesday, May 3. 2017
At the start of the 2017 tennis season, Banks County High School boys’ head coach, Jim McKinney, wasn’t sure what to anticipate as the season began.
What unfolded? The team playing well and playing deep into the postseason.


The Leopards’ 2017 season ended last Thursday, however, in the Elite Eight of the Class AA state tournament in Thomasville. In what was a battle of No. 1 seeds, the Leopards lost a close match, 3-2. All three singles players fell in their matches. Both doubles teams won theirs.
“Nothing extraordinary, just they ended up being the better team that day,” McKinney said. “I thought we would have a shot at one of the singles, but that day, we didn’t play to the best of our ability.
“I think that’s what it would’ve taken to win.”
Though a loss in the playoffs stings initially, McKinney called this season a “successful” one for the program.
The team had spots to fill as the season began, he said. He filled those spots with a senior who had never played tennis before and two freshmen.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Old Website

