East Jackson’s Sue Ann Morales, the two-time defending Class AAA girls’ champion in the 800 and 1,600 meters, swept both those events at this past Saturday’s state sectionals as she gears up for the state meet.
The junior ran a 2:25.27 in the 800 meters and 5:15.75 in the 1,600 meters to lead the Lady Eagles at sectionals which was held at Southeast Bullock.
Morales will aim for her third title in both events at the state meet in Albany, which runs from May 11-13. Morales, however, ranks second in the state this year in the 800 meters behind Westminster’s Naima Turbes (2:14.18) and third in the 1,600 meters behind both Turbes (4:59.07) and Lovett’s Serena Tripodi (5:05.54).
In addition to Morales qualifying in both the 800 and 1,600 meters, the East Jackson girls advanced athletes to the state meet in eight other events.
TRACK AND FIELD: Morales sweeps 800 and 1,600 meters at sectionals
