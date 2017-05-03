Jefferson’s Shannon Blanton wins at Atlanta Dragway

Wednesday, May 3. 2017
By Jerry Towns
Ten-year-old Shannon Blanton of Jefferson missed the first race of the season at Atlanta Dragway but took her newly-painted Jr. Dragster all the way to the winners’ circle on April 22.

Blanton beat Michelle Vancica from Lawrenceville in the final. Blanton ran a 9.329 ET on a dial in or 9.25 at 67.66 mph and a 0.305 reaction time.
Vancica ran a 9.231 ET on her 8.90 dial in at 55.28 mph and a 0.168 reaction.
Blanton dedicated her win to her uncle Andrew Blanton who is recovering from a serious crash in testing a month ago.
