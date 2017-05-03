Holman to wrestle at Belmont Abbey

Nick Holman has been a part of the Jefferson wrestling ever since he first took the mat for the Dragons in the USA youth program.
Those years of work and preparation have paid off as the senior has signed a college scholarship with Belmont Abbey, a Division II school located near Charlotte, N.C. Holman won a state title in 2016 in the 285-pound class and finished as a runner up this past winter in the 220-pound division.
“He’s done a wonderful job and been part of our program for many years,” coach Doug Thurmond said.
Thurmond has known Holman since Holman’s USA wrestling days and is excited for his future at the college level.
“He’s been a mainstay for us,” he said. “He’s done quite well. When I look at him, I kind of still see the little guy because he’s been around for so long. But I’m very proud of him and pleased and I think he’ll do very well.”
Holman drew interest from Belmont Abbey and other colleges when he competed at the high school nationals as a junior. Belmont Abbey’s coach also saw Holman multiple times while working the Appalachian State wrestling camp, which Jefferson attends regularly.
Holman visited three other places before deciding on Belmont Abbey, according to Thurmond.
Jefferson alums wrestling in college have enjoyed much success as of late.
Three former Dragons — Forrest Przybysz (Appalachian State), Kyle Springer (Eastern Michigan) and Tyler Marinelli (Gardner-Webb) — ranked in the top 20 in their weight divisions in Division I this past season.
“So that was very big,” Thurmond said. “It just lets these guys like Nick and anybody else know that you can come from a Georgia school and do quite well. We’re very proud of him and his accomplishments and look forward to seeing what he’ll do at the next level.”
