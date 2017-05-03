GIRLS' SOCCER: Lady Panthers’ Franklin signs with Emmanuel

For Haley Franklin, there was only one place she wanted to continue her soccer career.
The Jackson County senior signed with Emmanuel College last week after helping lead the Lady Panthers to a 14-3 record this spring and the Region 8-AAA title.
“I wanted to go to a smaller college, and the environment there is loving,” she said. “I really liked the coach. He’s a very great person, and I know a couple girls on the soccer team that I play travel soccer with. I just fell in love with it when I went and visited.”
Emmanuel coaches became interested in Franklin through watching her on the travel soccer circuit. Franklin said West Georgia had shown interest but Emmanuel was her first choice.
Franklin moves on to college soccer after serving as a focal point of Jackson County’s offense, which set a school record for goals scored in a season.
“It ran through her,” coach Matt Maier said at Franklin’s signing ceremony. “I know Emmanuel College is getting a terrific player.”
Franklin plans to study allied health at Emmanuel with plans to be a nurse. Signing a college scholarship fulfills a long-term goal for Franklin.
“It’s always been a dream for me since I started playing soccer when I was little,” she said. “I’m just so glad I accomplished it.”
