GOLF: Richardson signs with Andrew College

Grant Richardson’s standout high school career for Jackson County Comprehensive High School has earned him the opportunity to play at the next level.
Richardson, this year’s low medalist at the county golf championships, has signed with Andrew College, a junior college in Cuthbert.
“Grant has been a catalyst for this team this year,” Panther coach A.J. Sibcy said. “He has really helped out with the transition of last year’s team with having a lot of upperclassmen, to this year to being made up of mostly underclassmen.”
Richardson carded multiple sub-40, nine-hole rounds spring and won the county individual golf title by shooting a 36 at the county golf championships in late March.
“He has come a long way since his freshman year,” Sibcy said. “He is a perfect example of what will happen to you if you work hard. I am proud that these freshmen on this team this year see what it takes to become a collegiate golfer. I am extremely proud of Grant, and I see big things in his future.”
Richardson will join former Jackson County teammate Anthony Whobrey who is a freshman on this year’s Andrew team.
