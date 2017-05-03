TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson’s Benton qualifies for three events at sectionals

Akera Benton will represent Jefferson in three events next week at the Class AAAA state meet at Berry College after leading her team at sectionals this past Saturday at Blessed Trinity.
Overall, Jefferson qualified athletes in 10 events for the state meet.
“I was really pleased with the performances from all of our girls that competed at sectionals,” coach Brandon Vinson said. “We compete against some talented athletes from 4-A in regions 5, 6, 7 and 8 and were able to qualify seven out of our nine competitors.”
Benton took second in the triple jump (36-05), fourth in the 400 meters (59.42) and sixth in the long jump (16-04).
Taylor Love is headed to state in two events, taking second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.8) and seventh in the pole vault (9-00).
