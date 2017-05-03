TRACK AND FIELD: Pender, Carson pace Dragons at sectionals

Clay Pender and Tanner Carson combined for four second-place finishes to highlight Jefferson’s Saturday performance at the state sectional meet at Blessed Trinity.
The Dragons qualified athletes in 12 events for the May 11-13 Class AAAA state meet.
Pender took second in both the 400 meters (50.03) and 800 meters (2:02.32), while Carson was runner-up in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.57) and the 300-meter hurdles (40.75).
Pole vaulter Thomas Martin also earned a second-place finish, clearing a height of 13 feet.
