TRACK AND FIELD: Pender, Carson pace Dragons at sectionals

Wednesday, May 3. 2017
Clay Pender and Tanner Carson combined for four second-place finishes to highlight Jefferson’s Saturday performance at the state sectional meet at Blessed Trinity.

The Dragons qualified athletes in 12 events for the May 11-13 Class AAAA state meet.
Pender took second in both the 400 meters (50.03) and 800 meters (2:02.32), while Carson was runner-up in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.57) and the 300-meter hurdles (40.75).
Pole vaulter Thomas Martin also earned a second-place finish, clearing a height of 13 feet.
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

