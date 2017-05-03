Jackson County’s Jenna Robinson and Destiny Gaudlock both grabbed third-place finishes at Saturday’s state sectionals on a day when the Lady Panthers qualified athletes in five events for the state meet.
The Class AAA meet will be held in Albany May 11-13.
Robinson cleared a height of 4-10 in the high jump and Gaudlock covered a distance of 35-07.25 in the triple jump.
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
TRACK AND FIELD: Robinson, Gaudlock finish high at sectionals for Jackson Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry