TRACK AND FIELD: Robinson, Gaudlock finish high at sectionals for Jackson Co.

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, May 3. 2017
Jackson County’s Jenna Robinson and Destiny Gaudlock both grabbed third-place finishes at Saturday’s state sectionals on a day when the Lady Panthers qualified athletes in five events for the state meet.

The Class AAA meet will be held in Albany May 11-13.
Robinson cleared a height of 4-10 in the high jump and Gaudlock covered a distance of 35-07.25 in the triple jump.
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.