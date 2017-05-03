TRACK AND FIELD: Caylor leads ‘outstanding’ sectional meet for Panthers

Seth Caylor vaulted to a first-place finish to lead the Jackson County boys track team at this past Saturday’s sectional meet at Southeast Bullock.
The Panthers will send four athletes on to the state meet in Albany May 11-13.
Caylor just needed one vault to earn the top spot before turning his attention to other events.
“The boys did outstanding,” coach Matt King said. “Seth vaulted once to make sure he was in and then passed, getting ready for the rest of the day.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 3 edition of The Jackson Herald.
