Jefferson’s Jacob Richards will move on to Emmanuel College after making an impact defensively for the Dragons the past two seasons.
Richards, who transferred to Jefferson as a junior, will join the Lion baseball team as a preferred walk-on, though scholarship money is still a possibility.
“J.R. is a solid defensive player,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said.
Richards moves on to the collegiate level as a versatile infielder, having played second base, third base and shortstop for the Dragons over the past two seasons.
“He plays all three of them well,” Knight said. “So he was a very valuable guy to have on the staff with us.”
Emmanuel, a Division II school, became acquainted with Richards after Richards’ brother, Dallas, transferred into the program, where he now plays in the infield. Emmanuel also got a look at Richards during a camp.
Richards will figure into the plans at either second base or short stop.
“Wherever they put me is where I’ll play,” Richards said.
Richards, who plans to major in business, is eager to get started at Emmanuel, which competes in the Carolinas Conference.
“I can’t wait,” he said.
Dragon defensive specialist to play at Emmanuel College
