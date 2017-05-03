Jefferson’s Beddow to pitch at Piedmont

Jefferson’s Brooks Beddow threw in his final high school game on Friday at Heritage-Catoosa, but the Dragon senior’s pitching career will continue.
Beddow has signed with Piedmont College, which became interested in Beddow after he attended a showcase event. The 6-1, 185-pound right-hander is looking forward to the challenge of collegiate baseball.
“It’s more competition and longer play,” Beddow said. “I’m really excited.”
Beddow also drew interest from Georgia College and Covenant College, but Piedmont — a Division III school — was his first to offer and showed the most interest.
“So I just stayed with them,” he said.
Beddow will join former Jefferson teammate Will Breese at Piedmont. He could see playing time between both the varsity and junior varsity levels next year.
Jefferson coach Tommy Knight, who has known Beddow since Beddow attended the Dragons’ youth camps as an elementary schooler, said Beddow has pitched in some big games for the Dragons, pointing specifically to Jefferson’s matchup with Elbert County last year and North Oconee this year.
“He’s thrown a lot of good innings for us, and we’re excited about him being able to go on to college and play,” Knight said.
