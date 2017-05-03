Rabies clinic coming up Saturday

A rabies vaccination clinic will be held in Banks County on Saturday, May 6.
The schedule is as follows:
•1-1:30 p.m., New Salem United Methodist Church.
•2-2:40 p.m., Boling Farm Supply.
•3-3:30 p.m., Irvin’s Store, Hollingsworth.
•3:45-4:15 p.m., Historic Courthouse lawn in Homer
•4:30-5:15 p.m., Mt. Carmel Church
•5:30-6 p.m., Lula City Hall
A make-up day will be held on Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Commerce Veterinary Hospital.
Vaccinations will be $11 each.
Georgia law requires that all dogs and cats that are at least three months old be vaccinated once a year for rabies.
All other yearly vaccinations and testing will also be available during the clinic at an additional charge for those interested.
For more information, call the Banks County Health Department, 706-677-5009, or the Commerce Veterinary Hospital, 706-335-5111.
