The Apalachee boys soccer team rallied from a 3-0 deficit Wednesday night, but ultimately came up short in a 4-3 loss to Richmond Hill in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs. Richmond Hill (16-2-2) advances to the quarterfinals to take on Chattahoochee.
Apalachee finished the season 13-4-1.
See more in the May 10 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: Wildcats fall to Richmond Hill in second round
