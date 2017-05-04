Soccer: Wildcats fall to Richmond Hill in second round

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, May 4. 2017
The Apalachee boys soccer team rallied from a 3-0 deficit Wednesday night, but ultimately came up short in a 4-3 loss to Richmond Hill in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs. Richmond Hill (16-2-2) advances to the quarterfinals to take on Chattahoochee.
Apalachee finished the season 13-4-1.
See more in the May 10 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.