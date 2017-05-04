Rosa Stringer (05-03-17)

JEFFERSON - Rosa Voyles Stringer, 93, entered into rest Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Mrs. Stringer was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late Erastus M. and Laura Sanders Voyles She was a homemaker and a member of Academy Baptist Church. Mrs. Stringer was preceded by her husband, Millard Ted Stringer; and infant children, Betty Ann Stringer and Charles Irwin Stringer.
Survivors include four daughters, Marsha McCutchen, Lawrenceville, Mildred Stovall and her husband James, Homerville, Charlotte Stephens and her husband Michael, Pine Mountain, and Alisa Hanley and her husband Stacey, Jefferson; one sister, Laurene Sailors, Winder; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, from the Academy Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, prior to the service.
Flowers are optional with memorials made to Academy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc
