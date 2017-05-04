Rosa Stringer (05-03-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, May 4. 2017
JEFFERSON - Rosa Voyles Stringer, 93, entered into rest Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

Mrs. Stringer was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late Erastus M. and Laura Sanders Voyles She was a homemaker and a member of Academy Baptist Church. Mrs. Stringer was preceded by her husband, Millard Ted Stringer; and infant children, Betty Ann Stringer and Charles Irwin Stringer.

Survivors include four daughters, Marsha McCutchen, Lawrenceville, Mildred Stovall and her husband James, Homerville, Charlotte Stephens and her husband Michael, Pine Mountain, and Alisa Hanley and her husband Stacey, Jefferson; one sister, Laurene Sailors, Winder; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, from the Academy Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, prior to the service.

Flowers are optional with memorials made to Academy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.