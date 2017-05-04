Tattoo shop prohibitions removed by Winder City Council

Anyone hoping to open a tattoo shop in Winder can now do so.
City Council voted Tuesday to approve the first reading of and waive the second reading of a repeal of a prohibition on tattoo shops within city limits and will instead regulate them through zoning.
Tattoo shops will be permitted throughout the city’s industrial zones and as a conditional use in the city’s general commercial district, including the downtown area.
For a conditional use to be approved, the applicant would have to go before the city’s planning board and zoning board of appeals.
During a council work session Monday, Winder resident John Switzer lobbied for the change, saying he plans to open a tattoo shop in the downtown area. He said he wanted to assure council that his shop would not apply to any negative stigmas associated with tattoo parlors.
“The shop I’m wanting to put in is very classy and very clean,” Switzer said. “I want to bring art to Winder. I want to bring good-quality tattoos. I understand the concerns. …There will be no riff-raff going on. I don’t want that in the city.”
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
