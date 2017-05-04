A fire heavily damaged a home and displaced two adults and two children in Winder on Wednesday night.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, BCES communications officers received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m. reporting a fire in the 800 block of Hawk Creek Trail.
Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage and two vehicles also on fire.
The fire then vented through the roof and extended into the attic.
Shortly after the first units arrived on scene, the fire vented thru the roof and extended into the attic.
The home suffered extensive fire damage to the garage, a bonus room above the garage and the roof. The rest of the
house experienced heavy smoke and water damage. Two neighboring houses also experienced minor damage to the
exterior siding which melted due to the extreme heat.
All the occupants of the home escaped injury. The American Red Cross responded to assist those residents.
Hawk Creek Trail home damaged by fire
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry