Basketball: Strong takes over Knights; Elmankabady to serve as assistant

Mike Elmankabady will no longer be leading the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball program, but he will still very much be a part of it.
Elmankabady announced late last month he was stepping down as the Knights’ head coach and, at his recommendation, the school has hired 22-year coaching veteran Robert Strong III to take his place. Strong, who most recently has been the coach at Cape Fear High School in Cape Fear, N.C., will also serve as an offensive line coach on the BCA football team.
Elmankabady said Monday he will remain on Strong’s staff as an assistant.
“I went to (BCA head football coach and athletic director Lance Fendley) and said I would love the opportunity to learn more about the (coaching) craft from a seasoned vet because I really felt like I was bumping my head against the wall,” said Elmankabady, whose team struggled to a 4-17 record this past season.
Elmankabady has been the Knights’ head coach the past three seasons after coaching the BCA Lady Knights for two seasons previously.
“I hope to be successfully coaching 20-30 years from now and if I had it my way, I would have coached longer under someone who knows about program and culture building,” Elmankabady said. “That’s where I really feel like our program needed an update and fresh start. Some people have been asking me why I would decide to voluntarily step down, but I say it’s maybe a temporary inconvenience in exchange for a better chance at long-term success. I’m really excited about this hire. Our philosophies on basketball are eye to eye and I think we’ll work really well together.”
See more in the May 3 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
