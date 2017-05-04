Joe Morris (05-03-17)

Joe Dorsey Morris, 100, was ushered into Heaven on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
He is a veteran of World War II and is survived by a son, Joe Donald Morris (Billie), and four daughters, Delores (Dee) Osborne, Linda Brown (Dwight), Carol Smith (William), Debbie Drake (Tim). He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Carter Morris; and a grandson, Ricky Morris, Sr. He was the last surviving member of Redden and Annie Morris’s nine children. He was a longtime member of Colbert Methodist Church.
Joe, affectionately known as “Papa”, was born on September 21, 1916, in a house in Colbert, Ga. He lived in Colbert all his life except the years he served in the Army during WWII. His early jobs were with Talmadge Brothers Wholesale, a sewing plant, farmer, and Dairy Pak employee for 20 years until lead poisoning resulted in his retirement.
In 1937, he married Agnes Carter and together they had five children, 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. The grandchildren names are Rick, Sr., Tony, Jodi, Mike, Janet, Keri, Brian, Tim Jr., Nathan, Ken, Scott, and Chris. Great-grandchildren are Rick Jr., Julie, Joe, Caleb, Joshua, Luke, Kayleigh, Morgan, Carter, Griffin, Bryson, Brody, Albree, Logan, Kennedy, Nolen, Brayden, Josie, Maddie, Brinley, Katie, Owen, Sarah, Will, Bailee, Olivia, and Anna. Great-great-grandchildren are Eleanor, Harper, Noah Joe, Jace, Eathen, and Andrew. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before Agnes passed away in 1999.
Papa was well known for his impressive gardens each year. He also enjoyed keeping a tidy yard by riding his lawn mower, trimming bushes, raking leaves, which he continued up until his passing. Many memorable times have been had on Papa’s front porch from shelling butterbeans, playing in the dirt, watching the train go past, neighbors playing guitars as we sang songs, watching the 4th of July parade, and the always fun Easter egg hunts. Papa was a fanatic about Braves baseball and enjoyed watching as many games as he could. His other passion was sitting in his swing on the porch watching life and the happenings of Colbert go by. Everyone was always welcome to stop by for a chat or just throw up a hand and wave to him as they passed by on Second Avenue.
Papa celebrated his 100th birthday in September of this year. We were blessed to have so many years to enjoy his sweet company. He will be greatly missed!
Pallbearers were Ken Brown, Luke Osborne, Tim Drake Jr., Josh Cronic, Rick Morris Jr., Brian Smith.
The family will greet family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Lord and Stephens Danielsville. The funeral will be at Colbert Methodist Church on Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. with a Veteran’s memorial graveside service following at Colbert cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Colbert Methodist Church.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
