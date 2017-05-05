Baseball: Game 3 between Winder-Barrow, Richmond Hill pushed back to Saturday

The third and decisive game of a GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff series between Winder-Barrow and Richmond Hill has been pushed back to a second day in a row.
The game will now be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Charles W. Maddox Baseball Complex in Winder.
The teams, which split the first two games of the series Wednesday, were originally scheduled to play Thursday but rain pushed it back to today before it was postponed again.
The winner of the series advances to face the winner of the Lee County-Northview series. A third game in that series is scheduled for today.
