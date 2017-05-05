Deputy on leave after judge dismisses case against former Hawks player

A Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy is reportedly on administrative leave after a Superior Court judge dismissed a case against former Atlanta Hawks player Mike Scott. The deputy made an arrest on Scott and his brother on drug charges after stopping them on I-85 in 2015.
Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff also ruled that “The court does not believe the BCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit enforced the law in a racially neutral manter when interacting with the Scott brothers.”
The judge pointed out that over 75 percent of the deputy's arrests were of minority persons, while the most recent Census estimate of Banks County listed white residents at 93.4 percent.
“The court is unable to find that (the deputy) had an objective basis for suspecting the Scott brothers of criminal activity,” Judge Mingledorff wrote in his ruling. “The court therefore finds that the stop was unjustified.”
