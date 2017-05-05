Baseball: Leopards' season ends in second round of playoffs

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Friday, May 5. 2017
The Banks County Leopards' season ended in heartbreak Friday night in the second of the Class AA state tournament.
The Leopards fell 12-2 in Game 1 vs. the Toombs County Bulldogs and trailed 6-5 in the final inning of Game 2. But, the Leopards battled to get the tying run with two outs in the seventh and send the game to extra innings and gained the lead 7-6 in the eighth.
Two outs away from sending the series to Game 3 on Saturday, the Bulldogs' offense came alive vs. the Leopards' defense and scored two runs to close out the series.
For more on the Leopards' final game and season, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.