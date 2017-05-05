The Banks County Leopards' season ended in heartbreak Friday night in the second of the Class AA state tournament.
The Leopards fell 12-2 in Game 1 vs. the Toombs County Bulldogs and trailed 6-5 in the final inning of Game 2. But, the Leopards battled to get the tying run with two outs in the seventh and send the game to extra innings and gained the lead 7-6 in the eighth.
Two outs away from sending the series to Game 3 on Saturday, the Bulldogs' offense came alive vs. the Leopards' defense and scored two runs to close out the series.
For more on the Leopards' final game and season, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Baseball: Leopards' season ends in second round of playoffs
