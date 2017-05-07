Deputy dismissed following court ruling

Deputy Brent Register has been fired from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office following a court ruling in a case that he was involved in.
“Our agency's recent administrative review of the Scott case ruling has resulted in the dismissal of Brent Register from Banks County Sheriff's Office,” sheriff’s office spokesman Carissa McFadden stated. “We addressed an issue that was brought to our attention immediately. In the profession of law enforcement, issues will arise in every agency due to an essence of individuals being imperfect. One officer's actions does not reflect the agency as a whole.”
The action comes after Superior Court judge dismissed a case against former Atlanta Hawks player Mike Scott. Register is one of the deputies who made an arrest on Scott and his brother on drug charges after stopping them on I-85 in 2015.
Superior Court Judge Currie Mingledorff also ruled that “The court does not believe the BCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit enforced the law in a racially neutral manter when interacting with the Scott brothers.”
The judge pointed out that over 75 percent of Deputy Register’s arrests were of minority persons, while the most recent Census estimate of Banks County listed white residents at 93.4 percent.
“The court is unable to find that Deputy Register had an objective basis for suspecting the Scott brothers of criminal activity,” Judge Mingledorff wrote in his ruling. “The court therefore finds that the stop was unjustified.”
For more details on this story, see the May 10 issue of the Banks County News.
