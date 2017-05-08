COMMERCE - Kenneth Eugene Jones, Jr., 65, died Saturday May 6, 2017.
Mr. Jones was born in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene, Sr. and Bonnie Lou Staub Jones. He was a retired carpenter, veteran of the United States Air Force, member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his sons, Jaison Jones, Commerce, and Joshua Jones, Athens; sisters, Polly Harrington, Indianapolis, Ind., Mary Lou Jones, Mansfield, Ohio, and Kay L. Mickley, Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
Services will be held Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of the arrangements.
Kenneth Jones (05-06-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry