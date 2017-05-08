Nellie Knight (05-05-17)

AUBURN - Nellie Mae Knight, 86, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2017.
A native of Monroe, Ga. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her life. Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her husband, James Knight; son, Keith Knight; father, Memphis Mack McDaniel; and mother, Lela Owens McDaniel.
Survivors include sons, Anthony (Debbie) Knight, Gregory (Kim) Knight, Wayne and Stevie Knight; daughter, Deborah Segars; brothers, Howard and Ernest McDaniel; sister, Pinky Walls; three grandchildren; Stephanie Farmer, Tony Knight, and Colby Knight; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 8, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Edward Lax officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Monday, May 8, from 12 until 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
