Stephen McCain (06-05-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, May 8. 2017
AUBURN - Stephen Paul McCain, 55, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

A native of Winder, he was the owner of Steve’s Appliance, where he specialized in appliance repair. Mr. McCain was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Paul and Sybil Marie Lay McCain; and brother, David Bell McCain.

Survivors include sons, Robert “Bob” McCain and Ashton McGee McCain; daughter, Ruth Ann McCain; and three grandchildren, Chase McGee, Jaida Treff McCain, and Ella McCain.

The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, May 8, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atl. Hwy SE, Winder. In accordance with the wishes of the family no services will be held.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.