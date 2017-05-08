AUBURN - Stephen Paul McCain, 55, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
A native of Winder, he was the owner of Steve’s Appliance, where he specialized in appliance repair. Mr. McCain was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Paul and Sybil Marie Lay McCain; and brother, David Bell McCain.
Survivors include sons, Robert “Bob” McCain and Ashton McGee McCain; daughter, Ruth Ann McCain; and three grandchildren, Chase McGee, Jaida Treff McCain, and Ella McCain.
The family will be receiving friends on Monday evening, May 8, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atl. Hwy SE, Winder. In accordance with the wishes of the family no services will be held.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Stephen McCain (06-05-17)
