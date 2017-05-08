Jimmie Ray Jacobs Sr. (05-05-17)

JEFFERSON - Jimmie Ray Jacobs, Sr., 81, entered into rest Friday, May 5, 2017.
Mr. Jacobs was born in Plano, Texas, the son of the late James Mitchel Jacobs and Nora Novella Uselton Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs graduated and received a BA from East Texas State University, was retired from the Michelin Tire Company, and was a member of Galilee Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Georgann Hunter Jacobs; brother, Roy Mitchell Jacobs; and two infant siblings.
Survivors include his current wife, Pat Craig Coker Jacobs, Texarkana, Texas; son, Jimmie Jacobs, Jr. and his wife Cindy, St. John’s, Fla.; daughter, Belinda Jacobs Whitfield and her husband Tim, Macon; son, Ben Jacobs and his wife Angie, Jefferson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Sunday, May 7, from the Galilee Christian Church with Mr. Jimmie Jacobs, Jr. officiating with burial in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers were Eddie Pethel, Rich Lindauer, Glen Hacker, Douglas Mize, Jeff Kelley, and Ronnie Weldon.
Memorials may be made to the Galilee Christian Church Building Fund, 2191 Galilee Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
