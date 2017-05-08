Jack Sweatmen (05-04-17)

Jack M. Sweatman, 78, died Thursday, May 4, 2017.

A native of Fulton, County, Mr. Sweatman was the son of the late Robert and Ina Brown Sweatman. He was retired from Johns Manville and was an Army Vet. Mr. Sweatman was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Owens.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Owens Sweatman; children, Lisa Ann Greenlee and Sharon Denise (Jeff) Fowler; grandchildren, Brad Mann, Clay Fowler, Chris Owens, Josh Owens, Ashley Lord, Mckenzie Greenlee, Justin Owens, and Zach Owens; and great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Hagen, Dayton, Briar, Addison, and Brett.

Funeral services were held at Smith Memory Chapel on Sunday. May 7. The Rev. Lee Hunter officiated. Burial was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

