ROCKPORT, TEXAS - Tracie Benson Burrell Seagraves Skomer passed away peacefully Thursday May 4, 2017, with her family at her side.
Tracie was born January 5, 1964, in Athens, the daughter of J.B. and Frankie (Graham) Benson. She was a resident of Rockport, Texas, and former resident of Danielsville. Tracie attended Madison County High School, where she was a cheerleader. While in Georgia, she spent many years working at Winn-Dixie, where she was instantly loved by everyone she met with her exuberant and bright personality.
Tracie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Wayman Wood.
Survivors include her husband, Louis Skomer, Rockport, Texas; parents, Milton and Frankie Burrell, Ila, Ga.; father, J.B. Benson (Guy Dean), Jefferson, Ga.; a son, Sammy Hayes, Rockport, Texas, daughters, Tristin Johnson (Wayne), Bristol, Tenn., and Kayla Williamson (Chris), Seagrove, N.C.; a sister, Jamie Burrell Redish, Clewiston, Fla.; brothers, Jeffery Burrell, Athens, Ga., Drew Benson (Larissa), Lawrenceville, Ga., Matt Benson(Stephanie), Jefferson, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask for all donations be sent to The American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852
Celebration of life services to be held on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at East Athens Baptist Church in Athens, Ga.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Tracie Skomer (05-04-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry