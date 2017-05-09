HOSCHTON - Jerry R. Reeves, 70, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Natanial Reeves.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Eleonora Osborne Reeves, Hoschton; children, Todd Ryan and Kathleen Reeves, Wetumpka, Ala., and Ronda Quay Reeves, Hoschton; nine grandchildren, Noah Mathis, Kelsey Rose Mathis, Josiah Reeves, Zachaius Goodman, Ryan Reeves, Joseph Reeves, Luke Reeves, Mathew Reeves, and Annelise Reeves; sister, Becky and Johnny Thomas, Gulf Breeze, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Reeves was born July 28, 1946. in Greenville, S.C. He was a 1965 graduate of Forest Park Senior High School in Forest Park, and a 1985 graduate of Brenau College in Gainesville, with a bachelor’s degree. He was a retired computer programmer for Lucent Technologies with 30 years of service. He was a founding member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, youth minister at Prince of Peace for 17 years, former president of Amigos for Christ and a founding member.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace in Flowery Branch with Father Eric Hill to serve as celebrant. Interment will follow at Memorial Park South Mausoleum in Flowery Branch. There will be a prayer service Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amigos for Christ in memory of Jerry Reeves.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Jerry Reeves (05-08-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry