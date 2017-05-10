Smith named CHS principal

The assistant principal at Commerce High School will be the new principal.
Will Smith will replace Donnie Drew, who has been principal at CHS for 34 years. Drew will end his tenure in mid-June.
In his new position, Smith will be the principal, athletic director and director of Career, Technical, Agricultural and Education programs.
While at his previous high school in Lakeland, Fla., Smith was the dean of students and athletic director from 2013 to 2016. That high school had 2,400 students and six assistant principals, Smith said. CHS has about 440 students this year and anticipates 470 to 480 for 2017-18, Smith said.
Before working in education, Smith was in private business. He worked for Florida Dealers Finance for 10 years and was the finance director.
He said after the finance company was sold, he decided he would do what he had wanted to do “originally,” teach and coach baseball.
Smith is working on a doctorate in educational leadership through American College of Education.
