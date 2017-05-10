A Commerce man was charged last week with DUI on Highway 441 after two separate civilians stopped a Commerce Police Department officer to describe the vehicle and how it was driving.
Kenneth Welch, 54, 181 Bluebell Court, Commerce, faces charges of driving under the influence.
A car drove behind a police officer and turned its emergency flashers on to get the officers attention. The officer pulled over and the driver of the vehicle told police about a vehicle driving all over the road on Hwy. 441.
As the officer walked back to his vehicle, a Franklin County Ambulance pulled up beside him and described the same vehicle as coming within inches of rear-ending another vehicle.
Welch refused to take any tests telling officers that he would probably fail them and that he should not have been driving.
Civilians alert police of a DUI suspect
