Tax rate to drop?

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
There is a slight possibility that the tax rate for the Jackson County School System could go down a little this year.
In a review of the FY2018 system budget last week, school officials said that if the system’s final tax digest goes up enough and if the system doesn’t see a huge influx of new students in August, the general tax rate might drop slightly next fall.
The system’s operations tax rate currently stands at 19.131 mills.
The Jackson County Board of Education will vote on its FY2018 budget in June and set the final tax rate in the fall.
See the full story in the May 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.