Tax rate to drop?

There is a slight possibility that the tax rate for the Jackson County School System could go down a little this year.
In a review of the FY2018 system budget last week, school officials said that if the system’s final tax digest goes up enough and if the system doesn’t see a huge influx of new students in August, the general tax rate might drop slightly next fall.
The system’s operations tax rate currently stands at 19.131 mills.
The Jackson County Board of Education will vote on its FY2018 budget in June and set the final tax rate in the fall.
See the full story in the May 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
