A Jefferson High School student was arrested Tuesday after posting threats directed at the school on social media.
The suspect allegedly sent a SnapChat to another student threatening to “shoot up” JHS. That post reportedly spread on Facebook and was forwarded to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Monday, which forwarded it to the Jefferson Police Department.
School officials were notified and took safety precautions Tuesday morning, according to a JPD Facebook post. JPD authorities opened an investigation, found the suspect and interviewed him until around midnight on Monday.
See the full story in the May 10 issue of The Jackson Herald.
JHS student charged in SnapChat threat
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry