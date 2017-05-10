Neighbors shoot woman’s car

A woman reported her neighbors shot her car last week in Hoschton.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Ward Road residence on reports of damage to property. A woman said someone shot her car as it sat in the driveway.
She told officers it may have been her neighbors, who “always shoot.” The complainant said she’s been told its legal to shoot in the area, but it sometimes “sounds like the bullets are going by her house.”
Officers found a bullet underneath the woman’s vehicle.
They spoke with the neighbors, who said they had about 20 people over the previous day and they were target shooting. The target was a wooden door propped up on a recliner and the shooting direction was directly towards the complainant’s residence.
Officers advised the suspect they were illegally shooting and should use the embankment on the property as a target.
The resident also showed officers an area where they shoot tannerite with automatic rifles. That area, too, was in the direction of the complainant’s house.
