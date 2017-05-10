Chick-fil-A is coming to Braselton.
The Braselton Town Council approved a conditional use permit for the popular fast food restaurant on Monday. Chick-fil-A will be located on the Highway 211 and Thompson Mill Road corner lot within the Highpointe Development.
The conditional use allows a drive-thru, which company representatives say is necessary. Sixty percent of Chick-fil-A’s business is done through a drive-thru, according to civil engineer Ralph Davie.
Jim Joedecke and Dale Shapiro, both opponents of the request, voiced their concerns with the new restaurant causing an uptick in traffic on Thompson Mill Road, which is mostly residential. Both said the proposed site is inappropriate for the restaurant.
Joedecke and Shapiro aren’t alone in their opposition. The two presented petitions and affidavits from community members who were apparently opposed to the site being located on Thompson Mill Road.
But Chick-fil-A representative John Mark Wood said the company isn’t looking at any other spots.
“This is the site,” he said. “If Chick-fil-A is coming to Braselton, it’s this site.”
Shapiro said she’s worried about traffic spillover onto Thompson Mill Road. She estimates that if traffic were backed up within the Chick-fil-A parking lot only 7-8 more cars can fit on the Highpointe internal access road before traffic spills out onto Thompson Mill.
“I am very concerned the cars are going to back up outside and onto Thompson Mill Road,” she said.
See the full story in the May 10 issue of The Braselton News.
Chick-fil-A gets green light for Braselton site
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry