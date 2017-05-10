New rules may curb truck traffic

Action taken by Braselton leaders this week may curb truck traffic in residential areas.
The Braselton Town Council voted Monday to change a traffic control ordinance within the town. The change lists roads that tractor-trailers are prohibited from traveling on (except for deliveries or pick-ups).
In addition to all residential subdivisions in the town, the following streets are included on the list:
•Davis Street
•East Lake Drive
•Grand Hickory Drive
•Harrison Street
•Henry Braselton Drive
•Henry Street
•Lakeshore Circle
•Lakeshore Drive
•Piedmont Avenue
•Pinecrest Lane
“No Through Trucks” signage will be posted at the selected roads intersections.
Trucks will also be prohibited from parking in the town’s right of ways overnight.
Violations of the ordinance would be considered a misdemeanor and offenders could face a fine or jail time.
