Track: BC readies for competitive state meet in Albany

At the Class AA state sectionals, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ track teams flexed their muscles, showed their speed, made some incredible jumps and vaulted to new heights.
The performances by both teams helped see the boys and girls qualify for 18 events at the Class AA state championship meet in Albany. The meet is Thursday through Sunday at Hugh Mills Stadium.
The boys have 11 competitors plus one relay team. The girls will have five competitors and one relay team.
The boys who are competing at state are: Nate Galloway (discus throw), Kayne Berryhill (pole vault), Wes Ledford (triple jump), Bryce Bennett (long jump and 400-meter dash), the 4x400 meter relay team, Jacob Lehotsky (300-meter hurdles), Demetrius Walker (110-meter hurdles), Hunter Cochran (3,200-meter run), Samual Davidson (3,200-meter run), Seth Ledford (1,600-meter run) and Griffin Stephens (1,600 meter run).
Last November, the Leopard cross country team finished second in state. Heading into state, head coach Will Foster said he’s using an article that picked his team to finish fifth overall in track as motivation for his group to prove they are one of the state’s best groups from field events to running.
The top-four teams make the podium at state. The Leopards were the first team left out.
“We will talk about what they need to do,” Foster said. “With the boys, we’re still going to be pumped to make finals, but we really have to expect that to compete well.
“It will be important for them to not get intimidated by some of the competition, because there is a guy or two in every event that has really run great times or jumped awesome. I think it’s important to be smart and be relaxed and not let that change the way we compete.”
