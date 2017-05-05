Baseball: Leopards’ season ends in extra innings

The Banks County High School baseball team was two outs away from sending its second-round series vs. Toombs County last Friday to Game 3 on Saturday.
But, costly mistakes in the field opened the door for the Bulldogs’ opportunistic bats to seize the moment, and seize they did.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win Game 2, 8-7, and eliminate the Leopards (15-17) from the Class AA state tournament.
The Bulldogs won Game 1, 12-2 in five innings.
“We got down early in Game 1,” head coach Tom Kelley said. “We made a lot of mistakes and gave them a lot of runs.
“When you give a good team a lot of runs, it’s hard to come back from that. That’s what happened. The game just got away from us early and we just couldn’t recover.”
However, Kelley was “proud” and “excited” of how the Leopards responded in Game 2.
