Budget hearings for the Banks County Sheriff’s Office got underway on Thursday with Sheriff Carlton Speed requesting $400,269 in additional budget funds for the next year, with that money to be used for salary increases and to purchase video recorders for all patrol cars.
In kicking off the budget hearings on Thursday, which lasted six hours and including meeting with six other department heads, BOC chairman Jimmy Hooper stated: “This is the most important thing we do, to be good stewards of taxypayer’s dollar.”
Budget hearings are also scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week. The BOC meets with each department head and goes over their budget requests, line by line, making adjustments.
This past Thursday, Sheriff Speed and chief deputy Shawn Wilson went over the requested increases with the commissioners. The salary increase is to bring the starting salary for deputies up to $40,000. Sheriff Speed said he is losing officers, including a 10-year veteran of the department, to agencies that offer higher salaries.
“We can’t fill our spots,” the sheriff said. “Nobody wants to come to work for what we are paying.”
The sheriff also asked for extra budget funds to be used for adding cameras to every patrol vehicle. The sheriff’s office was slammed recently in Superior Court for not having these cameras (see separate story on Scott case ruling).
“We are getting slammed every time we go to court,” Sheriff Speed said. “It is getting to the point in the court system that the first thing they ask is if we have video.”
The budget increase will also be used to get the jail staff back up to four employees per shift and for two additional patrol cars.
See this week's issue of The Banks County News for more budget coverage.
Budget review under way by BOC
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry