‘Jackie’ Riley (05-09-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
SUWANEE - Jacquelin “Jackie” Riley, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Francis “Sonny” Riley, Suwanee; children, Tomy Sitton, Suwanee, Juan Sitton, Suwanee, and Cynthia and Jeff Fry, Suwanee; grandchildren, Gavin Sitton, Erin Fry, Megan Fry, and Kiley Fry; sister-in-law, Ann Riley, Deland, Fla.; first cousins, Mr. Gayle Vivian, Mrs. Louise Whipple, Staunton, Va., Emily.

Mrs. Riley was born July 7, 1940, in Atlanta. She graduated from high school in Philadelphia, Pa., and attended Roanoke College, Roanoke, Va. She retired from Bell South after 20 of service and became a realtor with Remax.

The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home on the evening of Tuesday, May 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. No formal service.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
