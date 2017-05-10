Juvenile shot in Winder residence

BarrowJournal
Wednesday, May 10. 2017
A juvenile male has been life flighted to Egleston Hospital after being found shot inside a Winder residence Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Barrow County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies found the male shot inside a residence at 2556 Avalon Court around 4:38 p.m.
The investigation remains "very active," according to the release and the sheriff's office will release more information Thursday.
Check back for updates.


